BALDI, Michael F.

BALDI - Michael F. Age 99, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020. Born in Italy and formerly of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catina (Enrico) Baldi; devoted husband of 62 years to the late Marie G. (Collura) Baldi; loving father of Kathleen (Richard) Lewis, Angeline (Louis) Curtis and Joseph M. Baldi; beloved grandfather of Michael Sawyer, Cory Sawyer, Lisa Sawyer, Rachael (Dustin) Terry, Ralph Michael (Christina) Gephart, Ashley Baldi and Nicholas Urbaney; loving great- grandfather of Gavin Zinz, Taylor Sawyer, Angelo M. Rufrano, PFC, USMC, Brennen Gephart, Andrew Gephart, Gracie Beach and Kennedy Beach; dear step-grandfather of Marla (John) Berry and Jason Lewis; dearest step-great-grandfather of Marissa; predeceased by his siblings, twin brother, Angelo (late Frances) Baldi; brothers, late John (late Jennie) Baldi and late Rico (late Ida) Baldi. Survivors also include several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Michael and Marie will be held on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 AM in the All Saints Mausoleum Chapel in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 500 Riverdale Avenue, Lewiston, NY, concluding with Military Honor's for Mike's service to our country during World War II. If desired memorial offerings in Michael's name may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.