716 Style: Meet Charlene Minx of Salon de Coquette

Who she is: Owner/stylist, Salon de Coquette, 484 Connecticut St. Founder of Haircuts For Those In Need, a community service she started in 2018 that provides free haircuts by local hairstylists and barbers for those who can't afford one. "We are at Friends of Night People the second and fourth Sunday of the month at 5 p.m.," she said. Come warm weather the volunteers will return to downtown's Fireman's Park two Sundays a month, piggybacking with Buffalo's Good Neighbors, which is there serving food on Sundays to those in need. She grew up in Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda, graduated from Kenmore West High School in 2004 and has worked in salons since age 16. She majored in biology at Medaille College and was a research technician for a small biotech company for six years yet never stopped working in salons. She and her husband, Taylor, have a plumbing business, Pipeworx by Minx; she handles the bookkeeping. They live in the City of Tonawanda and have six rescue pets – three dogs and three cats.

What she's wearing: Printed kimono-inspired top she bought on Amazon layered over a black shirt from Express; Studio Blue jeans from Stitch Fix; inscribed bracelet she wears in memory of her nieces, Zoey and Hope; earrings from a global art show in Ithaca; Carlos by Carlos Santana booties from Famous Footwear; multiple tattoos by Mark Madden of Madd Ink Tattoo.

Signature pieces: Her kimonos – and her hair. "I used to straighten it because straight hair was very 'in' for a long time. I used to straighten it every single day; I would straighten it between clients because it would curl up. Then about two years ago, I started to embrace my natural curl and my natural texture. Honestly it's so much easier. There's an adjustment period; when you're straightening you actual loosen your texture and it becomes straighter. It took me about three to six months for the curls to come back. I try to take a more natural approach. Why fight it?"

Fashion statement: "My fashion style is usually something comfortable and easy – so a black top and cute jeans or nice pants. Kimonos are something I live in; you can put them with anything. Usually I wear my favorite bracelet, and I have so many different earrings I've gotten from shows. If you have good hair and a good face on, you can make any outfit work for you – good or bad."

Last purchase: Turtle-shaped earrings made of wood and seashells she bought on vacation in Aruba.

In the market for: "More kimonos because I wear them all the time. And a good pair of black pants that fit well," she said.

