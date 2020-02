A 13-year-old Buffalo girl had her Apple Watch stolen at gunpoint by another 13-year-old this week, according to a police report.

The victim's mother told police the robbery happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday on Newburgh Avenue, near Kerns Avenue, in the Bailey-Genesee area, according to the report.

The victim was held at gunpoint and robbed, the mother told police.

The robbery remains under investigation, police said.