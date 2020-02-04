WHITE, Bena F. (Genau)

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. White; devoted mother of Robert J. (Valerie) White, Joseph White and the late Francine (late Joseph) Pellicci; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Genau; dear sister of the late Anthony Genau and the late Joseph (Ann Marie) Genau; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (corner of Main St.), Amherst, on Wednesday at 9:15 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com