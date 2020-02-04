WGR's Paul Hamilton off the air, possibly until March

Inquiring minds may be wondering what happened to WGR-AM’s Paul Hamilton, who covers the Buffalo Sabres for the station.

Hamilton told WGR listeners after the Sabres’ 2-1 loss at Nashville on Jan. 18 that he would be taking a leave for six to eight weeks and then be back.

He didn’t say why and declined to give further details when I contacted him Monday.

The timeline suggests he will return sometime in March, by which time it should be clear if the Sabres have any chance to make the playoffs.

On Twitter Tuesday, Hamilton's colleague morning show host Howard Simon borrowed a well-worn hockey phrase and said Hamilton was out with an "upper body injury."

for those asking about @pham1717 he is off for a few weeks dealing with an upper body injury. He is perfectly fine and will be back soon. drop him a we wish you a speedy recovery if you can — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) February 4, 2020

Hamilton was not traveling with the team earlier this season and told people who have covered the Sabres that he had been pulled off the road because of a corporate edict from station owner Entercom to save expenses. He rejoined the team for road games after the Buffalo Bills season ended.