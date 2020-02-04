Two players expected to join UB football at start of spring signing period

At least one high school player will sign with the University at Buffalo football team Wednesday, the start of the National Letter of Intent spring signing period in Division I college football.

Michael Ford, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound offensive lineman from Flossmoor, Ill., announced his commitment Monday on social media. Recruiting website 247Sports ranks Ford as a three-star recruit and the No. 44 recruit in Illinois.

The Bulls also are expected to add Ray Thomas-Ishman, an offensive lineman who is a graduate transfer from Massachusetts. Thomas-Ishman announced on his Instagram account in January that he will join the Bulls. Thomas-Ishman started 34 games in his first three seasons at UMass and was suspended in late September last season. He opted to redshirt in 2019.

Fourteen players signed with UB during the early signing period in December, including running back Kolbe Burrell of St. Joseph’s Prep of Philadelphia and Tyler Doty, an offensive lineman from St. Joe’s.

UB’s early signees include two running backs, a quarterback, a tight end, three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, two defensive backs, a wide receiver and a linebacker.

The late signing period continues through April 1. Per NCAA guidelines, college coaches cannot comment on players until after they have received a signed national letter of intent.

UB opens the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Kansas State.