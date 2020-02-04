UB defensive lineman Chibueze Onwuka will enter transfer portal

The University at Buffalo football team is expected to have to plug a hole on its defensive line as it prepares for the 2020 season.

Defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka confirmed Tuesday to the News that he has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at UB.

247Sports and the SEC Network first reported that Onwuka will pursue a transfer. He has one year of eligibility remaining in football and plans to join another program as a graduate transfer.

Onwuka started 13 games on the defensive line in 2019 and had 43 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries and was a third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection.

In three seasons at UB, Onwuka had 68 tackles and six sacks.

A junior from Bowie, Md., Onwuka joined the Bulls as a walk-on in 2017 after spending a year at Niagara County Community College, where he was on the wrestling team.

Onwuka is one of four starters on defense the Bulls will lose from 2019, along with senior linebacker Matt Otwinowski, senior safety Joey Banks and senior cornerback Devon Russell.

He is the second player from UB to enter the transfer portal. Linebacker Ja’Varius Harrison announced in December his intention to leave UB, and transferred to East Tennessee State in January.