TOMAKA, Elizabeth "Betty" (Sawicki)

Of Lackawanna, NY, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter "Timo" Tomaka, Jr.; loving mother of Cheryl Raditic (Matt Clifford) and Ken (Joyce) Tomaka; cherished grandma of Allyson, Danielle, and Cal; dearest sister of the late Florence (Edward) Luba and Rita (Albert) Urban; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9:15AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Queen of Angels Parish. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com