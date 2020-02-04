STAEBELL, Andrew J.

STAEBELL - Andrew J. Of Corfu, at the age of 93 on February 2, 2020. Husband of the late Irene (nee Peterson) Staebell; father of Michael (Harriet) Staebell, Patricia (Wirt) Fuller, Thomas (Mark Horowitz) Staebell and the late Martin (Patti) Staebell; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (716-542-9522). Friends are invited to join the family for the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 18 W. Main St., Corfu on Thursday at 10 AM. Burial to follow at St. Teresa of Avila Church Cemetery, Akron. Mr. Staebell was a member of Pembroke Zoning Board and a longtime member of the Holy Name Society of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Please visit www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com