SPORNEY - Donald W., Sr. Of West Seneca, entered into rest February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Norene M. (nee Rich) Sporney; devoted father of Annette (John) Falkenhagen, Donald (Elizabeth) Sporney Jr., Jean Marie (Jeffrey Sr.) Bauer, and Sharon (Edwin) Rasinski; cherished grandfather of William (Kelly), Daniel, Rebecca, Sarah (Jeremy), Jeffrey Jr. (Stephanie), Jonathan (Holly Ann), Joseph, and Jared; great-grandfather of Wylie, Bryson, and Liam; loving son of the late William and Stephanie Sporney; dear brother of Mary Ann (late Jim) Manfree, Claire (Francis) Gawinski, and Virginia (Cy) Yerkovich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 2-8 PM, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:15 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Sporney served in the United States Army and was a member of Carpenters Union Local #280, enjoyed bowling, golfing and camping. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association 4340 East West Highway # 905, Bethesda, Maryland 20814. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.