Solar array planned for tech park in Tonawanda

Montante Solar wants to install a 6-megawatt solar array at Riverview Solar Technology Park in the Town of Tonawanda.

About 15,500 solar panels would go up on 20 or 25 acres in the park's southwest corner, said Daniel Montante, the company's president. Montante Solar is affiliated with TM Montante, the park's owner, but they are separate companies.

The park opened in 2008 and is home to FedEx Trade Networks and Unifrax, among others, and soon will host an Amazon distribution center.

The Town Board last week agreed to subdivide the 200-acre park along River Road. The estimated $7 million to $12 million array still requires a special use permit and site plan approval.

Daniel Montante said work could begin as soon as next month and finish this year. He said he couldn't yet reveal how energy generated by the array would be used.

Town Engineer Matthew Sutton said this array would produce 2½ times the energy as the array recently constructed on the former town landfill.