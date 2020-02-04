SAVIOLA, William A.

SAVIOLA - William A. February 1, 2020 of Orchard Park. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Braven) Saviola; devoted brother to the late Nicholas (Roxanne) Saviola; cherished uncle to Nicholas and Shannon Saviola; survived by many relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4 - 8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. (2 blocks South of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to any cat rescue organization in Bill's name. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.