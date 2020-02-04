Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 4, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from songwriter Ray Evans, born in Salamanca on this date in 1915, “Que Sera, Sera/ Whatever will be, will be/ The future’s not ours, to see/ Que Sera, Sera/ What will be, will be.”

• • •

GOLDEN YEARS – Learn the art of growing old gracefully in the Aging Mastery Program, developed by the National Council on Aging, which will be offered for 10 weeks, beginning Feb. 12, in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. The 90-minute sessions, which begin at 10 a.m., are free and continue weekly through April 15. Deadline to sign up is Wednesday. For more info and to register, call Gretchen Doty at 433-1886.

• • •

PENS IN HAND – Former Buffalo Sabres Patrick Kaleta and Andrew Peters will sign autographs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, 794 French Road, Cheektowaga. Peters currently is co-host of “The Instigators” on WGR radio and the MSG network. Cost is $15 per autograph or $20 for an autograph from both players. Items for autographing can be dropped off in advance. For more info, call 656-0066 or email jeff@basesny.com.

• • •

OPEN INVITATIONS – The Buffalo Lafayette Optimist Club offers information on its service programs and memberships at its meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays every month in the upstairs Mezzanine Room at Lafayette Brewing Co., 391 Washington St.

Roll of Honor Chapter 120, Disabled American Veterans, will hold its monthly meeting for members and those who would like to join at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

• • •

PENNY WISE – The Niagara Frontier Coin Club will hold its semi-annual Coin, Currency and Collectibles Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Lewiston Fire Hall No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Town of Lewiston. There will be free admission and appraisal of items at no charge. For more info, visit niagarafrontiercoinclub.org.

• • •

PIONEERING WOMAN – “Emblem of Equality: Woman Suffrage in Western New York” is the topic of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote Saturday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

The Soup and Story program will feature author and historian Susan Eck, who will give a presentation on the life and career of suffragist Ada Davenport Kendall, a columnist for 16 years in the Buffalo Express who was jailed in 1917 after being arrested with a group of women protesters at the fence outside the White House. The program begins at noon with a variety of homemade soups and desserts. Suggested donation is $5. Registration is limited to 50 people. Call 434-7433.

• • •

