Beth Parlato honors the greater good in NY-27

The split between Republicans and Conservatives holds perils for both parties as they seek to block a Democrat from grabbing the 27th Congressional District, but amid their squabbling is a bright light: Beth Parlato’s pledge to support the right’s eventual nominee.

That may not sound like much and, at one time, it wouldn’t have been. But today’s divisions are deep. They are more intense and less forgiving than in the not-so-distant past, and the risk is that they will splinter the country into factions. Sore losers hurt everyone.

It happens in both parties. Consider the presidential politics of the past few years.

In 2015, Donald Trump at first refused to pledge support for the eventual Republican nominee then, as the 2016 general election approached, would not promise to honor the outcome. It was a dangerous gambit that valued his own interests over the nation’s political health.

Meanwhile, it took Bernie Sanders until July 2016 to endorse Hillary Clinton, well after she had secured the Democratic nomination. But his backers picked up on Sanders’ haughtiness and, right into the party’s convention, many refused to accept that their candidate had lost. That attitude continues this year, with a recent poll finding that only 53% of Sanders voters committing to support the party’s nominee in November.

Yet, here is Parlato, who just secured the backing of the Erie County Conservative Party for the state’s June primary election, pledging that if she falls short then, she will support the nominee.

“I’m confident I will win the primary,” she said on Monday. “But if by some chance I lose, I would never split the vote.”

That’s an acknowledgment of the greater good – for conservative voters and for the country as a whole. The goal is to move the ball forward while honoring the crucial requirements of American democracy.

Republicans and Conservatives should be relieved. Democrats should take a lesson.

• • •

