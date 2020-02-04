OLSZOWY, Mildred (Knaszak)

OLSZOWY - Mildred (nee Knaszak)

January 30, 2020. Dear mother of Kimberley Sagnibene, Neal (Nancy), Dina (Andrew) Horvath, and Bridget (John) Milligan; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of Norbert (Edith), Loretta (late Frank) Karczewski, and the late Leonard (late Patricia); also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Service will follow at 7 PM. Condolences shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com