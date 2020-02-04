New Troop A commander for State Police is from Hamburg

Maj. James M. Hall, of Hamburg, has been named commander of state police operations in the eight counties of Western New York.

Hall, who has a 25-year career with the State Police, takes over as Troop A commander from Edward J. Kennedy, who has been promoted to inspector, an agency spokesman said.

Hall, who most recently served as captain in Troop A's bureau of criminal investigation, began as a state trooper in 1994. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational management from Houghton College and a master's degree in public administration from Marist College.

He has worked in the agency's professional standards bureau and in its gaming detail.