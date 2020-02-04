Move-in ready new homes provide value, location and more

Does the thought of a brand new home have appeal, but not the process?

Maybe you want a new home, but don’t have time to wait for one to be built?

Whatever the reason, you might not realize that local home builders have an inventory of completed, move-in ready homes for sale throughout the area.

“For those who would like a brand-new home but need it a little faster, we have an inventory of move-in ready homes that can be available within 30 to 60 days,” said John Manns, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Marrano. “In 2019, we built and closed 66 spec homes including patio homes, single-family homes, townhomes and condos, in several communities including Lockport, Amherst, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora and Hamburg.”

Manns notes that move-in-ready homes can help many situations. He often sees people moving from out of town who need something fast, or local residents who sold a home fast, and need to move soon. Others might need a quick closing.

“We often get families who want to move in before school starts. All can benefit from Marrano’s move-in ready inventory,” he said.

But a moving situation is just the start of the benefits of a move-in-ready home. Often, these homes can be a cost-saving venture as well, notes Scott Henderson, Regional Sales Manager of Essex Homes of WNY.

“All our homes are priced at the time of building permit submission. By the time the house is complete, it already has a built-in savings by nature of normal price increases,” said Henderson, in reference to rising costs of lumber, products, etc.

To illustrate, Henderson notes a planned build that is priced at $400K in January may cost $5-$10K more by the time it is finished. He has two move-in-ready patio homes available now in Essex Greens at Waterford that are priced less than if you were to start building today.

“If you were to begin construction now, you would incur replication costs of over $10,000 more per home,” said Henderson. For those worried they won’t get the “latest and greatest,” he notes these homes are built with features and trends buyers want.

“All our move-in-ready homes are designed with the most popular options added to the standard base plan to ensure they appeal to a wide variety of tastes,” said Henderson.

In other words, these homes are showroom quality with all the bells and whistles. Add in any existing sales promotions at the time of pricing and the savings to the customer can be significant.

Manns points out there are other cost-saving advantages buyers might not even consider, but think about.

“In addition to saving on the expense of renting, or moving twice, buyers can own a new home that come with full warranties on all components. Unlike purchasing a pre-owned residence, homeowners won’t need to replace worn-out carpeting, fix a leaky roof or worry the furnace might stops working in winter,” said Manns.

These spec homes all have the latest, state-of-the-art products included for energy efficiency and new technology needs too, saving on utilities.

“We understand our customers have different lifestyles and preferences. That’s why we offer a diverse selection of finished homes,” Manns said.

So what’s available? The best way to find out is to contact each builder or go online to see what they've got to offer.

Visit Marrano at marrano.com or call 716.675.1200.

Visit Essex Homes of WNY at essexhomeswny.com/property-type/available-homes or call 716.635.0505.