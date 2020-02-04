More hatchets, more hops: Popular ax-throwing bar will expand

If you like drinking beer and throwing axes, you'll soon have another place to do both indoors.

Hatchets & Hops will open a second Buffalo location at 68 Tonawanda St. next month, in the Frizlen Group Architects' Black Rock Freight House. The project has 35 residential units in the former New York Central Freight House rail depot.

The bar has a hatchet throwing range where customers can take ax-throwing lessons, then compete against each other in a tournament, throwing unsharpened axes at wooden targets. Patrons pay $40 apiece for a two-hour session.

Ax-throwing aficionados and Western New York residents Dustin Snyder and Andrew Piechowicz opened Hatchets & Hops at 505 Main St. in 2016.

Hatchets & Hops' growth will continue, as the company has plans to open a third location in Brooklyn by April.