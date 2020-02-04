Legacy at Lewiston patio homes are in first phase of construction

The Massaro family continues to build on the foundation of the Legacy at Lewiston with a new phase of patio homes.

The Legacy at Lewiston Patio Homes is a multi-million dollar project, complementing the existing apartment and condominium planned unit development along Legacy Drive in the Town of Lewiston. All are part of a significant private sector investment by LMK Realty Associates.

Located off Creek Road off Route 104, near the Robert Moses Parkway exit and close to the Village of Lewiston, the development’s name “Legacy” is a tribute to the men — brothers Frank and Dominick C. Massaro — who developed and built the Historical Square Apartments and Ridgeview at Lewiston Apartments located around the corner from the Legacy at Lewiston community.

Today Dominic P. Massaro and Lisa Massaro Keating continue the family tradition with a new phase of patio homes. Construction on the patio homes started about a year ago and the new model is now open with four units in the works that will be ready for purchase.

“Aside from its condo tax status, what sets this community apart is that it’s designed differently than your traditional cluster development,” said Nick Massaro, LMK New Business Development. “Each home sits on approximately a quarter acre of land that is for the home owner’s exclusive use. However the HOA, and not the individual home owner, is responsible for the maintenance of this land.”

All patio homes are single level and either have two or three bedrooms, with two full baths. Square footage starts at 1,650 and goes up to 1,950 depending on the number of bedrooms.

The homes’ exteriors feature a sharp neutral color style with a partial stacked stone and a covered front porch.

A deep, 30’ garage has the owners’ entrance which leads into a spacious combination mudroom/laundry room, where owners can install a full-sized washer and dryer combination with ease.

A door from here enters into the large kitchen, making it a handy way to bring items into the home like groceries.

The vaulted ceiling gives the main living area of the home a nice, bright open feel. Nine foot ceilings are used throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, and the owners’ choice of either gas or electric stove.

Durable engineered hardwood that is both beautiful and durable is used throughout and baths feature tile.

The large island of the model shows seating for four. Sharp white quartz countertops are set off by a gray basketweave tile backsplash. Across from the kitchen, Pella windows flank a gas fireplace. A nearby sliding glass door leads to a large, stamped concrete patio.

Also off the kitchen, and surrounded by more windows, is a dining area large enough to seat 6 to 8 people.

Wide halls lead to the three bedrooms.

The large master bedroom features two closets, one a walk-in. The en suite master bath has a large walk-in shower done in gorgeous white marble-look tiles with an oversized shower head. A set of sliding glass doors that lead out to the patio as well. So grab your morning coffee and enjoy the sunrise.

Patio homes feature tankless water heaters and are all Energy Start rated for efficiency, keeping utility costs low.

The secondary bedrooms are serviced by a main bath done with a tub/shower arrangement.

From the main floor, beautiful oak stairs and sharp metal railings lead to a huge basement also with 9’ ceilings. One of the nice features of these patio homes is that the basement is ready-to-go in terms of being finished as a family room or guest area if the owners’ choose.

Buyers are not limited to finishes shown in the model patio home. There is a wide selection of finishes to choose from, making each patio home more personal. Some upgraded features include a central vacuum, California Closets and handicap adaptable facilities.

One of the benefits of patio homes are the condo tax status, which these have, as well as full plowing and lawn care services, as well as access to the community’s clubhouse and pool.

Prices for Legacy at Lewiston patio homes start at $339,900. The new model is open Monday-Friday from 9 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. To tour, call Nick Massaro at (716) 609-1599 or email him at nmassaro@lmkrealty.net.