KIRCHHOFF, Maureen J. (McLintock)

Of Kenmore, NY February 3, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Gregg A. Kirchhoff; loving mother of Amanda (Patrick Connor) Kirchhoff; cherished sister of Donna Chavanne, Peter (Nancy) McLintock, Cathleen Caruso, Marleen (Richard) Maraschiello and the late Michael McLintock; sister-in-law of Kathy McLintock; beloved daughter of the late Mary Ann McLintock; also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com