Karen C. Wasmund, 76, operated amusement park, crafting business

July 26, 1943 – Jan. 29, 2020

Karen C. Wasmund, of Angola, who owned and operated an amusement park with her husband and a crafting business with her daughters, died Jan. 29 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a short illness. She was 76.

Born Karen Clair Drescher, she grew up in East Aurora and was a 1961 graduate of East Aurora High School.

She met her husband, Ronald E. Wasmund, on a visit to Crystal Beach amusement park and he asked her out for dinner.

They were married in 1962.

Mrs. Wasmund and her husband, a backhoe operator for National Fuel and a former Evans town councilman, operated Leisure Land Amusement Park on Camp Road in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She started a crafting business, The Family Affair, in the 1980s.

“My mother, sisters and I took a painting class and my father challenged us, ‘Could you make any money at it?' ” her daughter Kimberly Sue Heath said.

She and her daughters operated the business for more than 30 years, selling painted items that they created themselves. They were vendors for 25 years at the annual Christmas in the Country craft show at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

She also was a school bus attendant for Lake Shore Central Schools for 28 years.

A longtime member of the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, she served as historian and recording secretary.

She was a past president of the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firemen’s Ladies Auxiliary and had been the recording secretary for the past 15 years.

She also was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Girl Scouts, 4-H and Vacation Bible School at St. John Lutheran Church in Angola.

In addition to her husband and daughter, survivors include three other daughters, Tamara Lynn Wasmund, Dawn Marie Wasmund-Ringer and Amy Margaret Seiders; a brother, Thomas Drescher; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in St. John Lutheran Church, 962 Gold St., Angola.