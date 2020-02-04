JANKOWIAK, Virginia L. (Baran)

February 2, 2020 age 83 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard; dearest mother of Rose (Timothy) Hirsch, Marcia (Chris) Lauer and Mark (Christine) Jankowiak; dear grandmother of Colleen (David) Zielinski, Bob (Leah) Ruchalski, Carl (Kelli) Ruchalski and Gabrielle Jankowiak; great-grandmother of Troy, Derek, Tess and Ava; daughter of the late Leo and Stephania Baran; sister of Albert (Patricia) Baran and the late Chester (late Patricia) Baran; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 8:45 AM and from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com.