HAUNGS - Robert L. Of Darien Center, NY, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Kubik) Haungs; dear father of Cheryl (Michael) Bennett, Robert II (Linda) and Richard (Molly) Haungs; also survived by eight grandchildren; son of Anna May Haungs and the late Robert F. Haungs; brother of Michael (Linda), Daniel and James (Eileen) Haungs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Thursday, at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Wednesday, 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connect Life. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com