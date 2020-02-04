HASSEY, Harry

HASSEY - Harry Of Varysburg, NY, age 92, January 31, 2020, at Elderwood of Hamburg. Harry was quick to share a smile, a laugh, and enjoyed conversation. He typically steered conversation to whatever non-fiction book he was currently reading, with WWII being a favorite topic. Harry was predeceased by Rita Hassey in 2018, the love of his life for nearly 70 years. Harry and Rita played a lot of tennis together and raised three daughters, Nancy, Kathy and Mary. Harry took particular pride and joy in his grandchildren Kelly, William, Jane, Charlie and Ellen. His loving neighbors, nieces and nephews, also brought him joy and happiness. Harry served in the U.S. Army 8th Signal Corps Occupation in Japan. While in Japan, he climbed Mount Fujiyama, over 12,000 feet high. In the Korean War, he was recalled to service. On return to the U.S., Harry studied at Buffalo State College and then began his lifetime career: teaching High School students in West Seneca, Electronics, Drivers Ed, Tennis, Chess, etc. He was a member of Local 4-Heat and Frost Insulators, which meant he worked during "school vacations". Harry's Membership since 2002, at the YMCA of Warsaw, NY, brought fun and friendship through his last years. Private Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Pembroke Nation Cemetery upon opening.