GOLATA, Robert V. "Bob"

GOLATA GOLATA - Robert V. "Bob" February 2, 2020; beloved husband of Anne M. (nee Forster) Golata; dearest father of Julie (Rich) Fischer and Kristie (Chris) Karelus; devoted grandfather to Cullen, Elliot, Jaycee, Cami, and Luke; dear brother to Ron (Diane) Golata and Judy (Steve) Romanek; also survived by many loving friends, nieces, and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service Thursday, February 6th at 11 AM in the chapel of Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Avenue, Tonawanda. Please assemble at the main gate of the cemetery. In honor of Bob's wishes, please attend service in casual attire. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.