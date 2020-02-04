GAUTHIER, Elizabeth M. (Pake)

Of Buffalo, NY, February 2, 2020. Dearest mother of Annmarie (Angelo) Cultrara, the late Paul J. (Deborah), and Renee E. Gauthier; grandmother of Felix (Emily) Cruz, Angelo Cultrara, Jr., Brianna Gauthier, Kaitlyn Gauthier, and Michael Cultrara; daughter of the late Emmett E. and Cecelia (Farrington) Pake; sister of the late Donald (Song) Pake and Elsie (Donald) Joseph; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com