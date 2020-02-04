GARD, Julia K. (Czajka)

February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kwiatkowski and Leonard Gard; devoted mother of Helen (Don) Panikowski, Donna Buckley and the late Sue Howard and William Kwiatkowski; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Columba-Brigid Church Thursday at 10 AM (75 Hickory Street,14204) www.pietszak.com.