'Exceptionally deadly': What the L.A. Times found in probe of Robinson R44

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in 2018 found the Robinson R44 helicopter to be "exceptionally deadly."

The California-based Robinson Helicopter Co. manufactures the R44, as well as the R66, the model of aircraft flown by Mark D. Croce in last month's fatal crash in central Pennsylvania.

Based on an analysis of National Transportation Safety Board accident reports, the Times found the R44 had a rate of deadly accidents that was "nearly 50% higher than any other of the dozen most common civilian models whose flight hours are tracked by the Federal Aviation Administration."

From 2006 to 2016, R44s were involved in 42 fatal crashes in the United States, the Times found.

Deaths in the R44s were attributed to preventable post-crash fires, helicopters that dropped from the sky when they suddenly lost lift, main rotor blades peeling apart in flight or slicing through tail booms or cockpits, according to the Times.

The helicopter Croce was flying, the R66, started falling apart in the sky before it crashed Jan. 9 in Silver Spring Township, Pa., killing Croce and his passenger, Michael Capriotto, according to a preliminary report from the NTSB.

The R66 has been involved in at least three other deadly crashes where the aircraft fell apart in midair, according to a Buffalo News analysis of NTSB data. Since 2011, there have been 32 accident investigations involving incidents with the R66, according to NTSB data.

Of those 32 investigations, there were 16 crashes in which 35 people were killed, according to the database.

The Times noted the unique design of rotors in Robinson helicopters in which a two-bladed main rotor teeters on a hub atop the mast.

"All teetering rotor systems are susceptible to a phenomenon called mast-bumping, which occurs when the seesawing becomes so extreme that the hub or the inner ends of the rotor blades strike the mast," according to the Times.

A lawsuit involving a fatal crash of an R44 in California revealed Robinson Helicopter had known about but failed to disclose a phenomenon in its aircraft known as mast-rocking, or chug, the Times reported. A pilot who survived a 2009 Mississippi crash described his aircraft shuddering violently before he lost control of the helicopter.

[Read: Danger spins from the sky – an L.A. Times investigation]

In its response to the Times' investigation, the company took issue with the way the Times computed the accident rate, asserting it was based on flight-hour totals from the FAA it called a "guesstimate," according to the Times. That claim was rejected by the FAA.

A company executive also said the vast majority of accidents involving its helicopters are due to the fault of pilots.

The company also said there was no link between mast-bumping and design, and that the vibration seen in the R44 in the 2009 crash in Mississippi "as a 'red herring' that was more of an annoyance than a safety issue," according to the Times.