DENECKE, Shelia J.

DENECKE - Shelia J. February 2, 2020. Loving wife of John (Jack) McIntrye; adored sister of Maureen Denecke, Kathleen (Thomas) Whieldon and late Patricia (Arthur) Dickman; dearest aunt of Claire (Christopher) Freid, Zachary Dickman, and the late Jack Whieldon; cherished daughter of the late Gerald and Patricia (Lawandus) Denecke. Family will be present Thursday 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com