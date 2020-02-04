Buffalo lawmakers extend grace period for school speed zone ticketing

The Buffalo Common Council extended the grace period for the city's school speed zone camera enforcement through Feb. 29 – to give commuters more time to adjust to the new system and Mayor Byron W. Brown's administration time to submit data to the Council.

Fourteen school speed zone cameras have been live since Jan. 6, capturing images of vehicles exceeding school zone speed limits above 26 miles per hour. Since then, speeders have been issued warnings rather than fines.

The warning period was set to end Friday, but the public doesn't seem ready yet for enforcement, city lawmakers said.

The Council recommended establishing hours of enforcement from possibly 7 to 9:30 a.m., during arrival times, and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., during departures, instead of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and installing flashing lights so that motorists know they are are entering a school speed zone and have to slow down, said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

The Council wants data from the program – including number of warning tickets issued so far and what neighborhoods have been impacted.