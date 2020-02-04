97 Rock alum Cindy Chan joins WECK lineup

Cindy Chan, who spent nearly 15 years at WGRF, has joined WECK.

WECK (1230 AM, and 102.9 and 100.5 FM) owner Buddy Shula made the announcement. She will host a Sunday show, “Dance, Sing and Boogie-Woogie” from 1 to 6 p.m.

In a release, Shula wrote: “As a kid I grew up in Buffalo listening to Cindy Chan. I loved her conversational on-air approach and her unique style of communicating, plus she really knows her music, and relates it so well to listeners.”

Chan’s radio career began in November of 1979. She was an evening and overnight personality at WGRF, 97 Rock in Buffalo.