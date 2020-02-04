Early NFL mock drafts have Bills focusing on receiver in first round

It’s officially mock draft season with the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, and a lot of prognosticators having the Buffalo Bills taking a wide receiver at No. 22 in Round 1.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State, Edge

“With Shaq Lawson heading toward free agency this offseason, the Bills might look to the draft to keep the defense strong on the edge. Gross-Matos possesses the ability to stack his man on the line and beat him around the corner.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: Tee Higgins, Clemson, WR

Higgins possesses some of the size that Buffalo lacks in its receiving corps, and could pair well with Josh Allen. Considering Allen's accuracy issues, it'd be nice to have a guy who can reach balls that might not be in the best spot. He'd also be an asset in the red zone.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Henry Ruggs, Alabama, WR

“John Brown can stretch the field and Cole Beasley can man the slot, but Josh Allen needs another downfield target. Ruggs is one of the fastest players on the Alabama roster and he’s a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field.”

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa, Edge

“Hard-hat and lunch-pail player with enough pass-rush skills to make immediate contributions as a rookie starter.”

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Tee Higgins, Clemson, WR.

"It is no secret that the Buffalo Bills need help at wide receiver — more particularly, they need size at the position. Clemson's Tee Higgins is the best big-bodied receiver in the class — at 6'4", 215 pounds, he has the ability to win over the top and in the red zone. Higgins' ability to extend and create a big catch radius is incredibly important for the development of quarterback Josh Allen. Giving Allen a bigger strike zone as a thrower makes everyone's job easier. Pair Higgins with speedster John Brown and Cole Beasley, and the Bills' room of receivers starts to look much better."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com: D'Andre Swift, Georgia, RB

“Even with John Brown and Cole Beasley combining for 1,838 receiving yards in 2019, Buffalo could use an upgrade in the receiving corps (Clemson’s Tee Higgins could be an interesting fit). And with Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson both headed for free agency, no returning lineman had more than five sacks last season. But I just love Swift’s explosiveness, and adding a dynamic playmaker like him to a backfield that already includes Devin Singletary could really make this run-oriented offense pop in 2020. Plus, you can’t discount Swift’s pass-catching ability — he could be a great three-down back.”

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com: Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado, WR

“General manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott used the 2019 offseason to build a competent offense around quarterback Josh Allen, and it worked -- the Bills went 10-6 and made the playoffs, with some help from a great defense," Kiper wrote. "Now, though, they have to figure out how to get over the Patriots hump and take the next step. One way is to keep giving Allen targets who can get open, and that’s Shenault, a Swiss Army knife who plays receiver like a running back. He’s great after the catch and versatile enough to play inside or out. Shenault could nicely complement John Brown and Cole Beasley.”

Kyle Crabbs, the Draft Network: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, WR

Crabbs has the Bills moving up by sending No. 22 and No. 54 to Atlanta in exchange for No. 17 and No. 109.

"Jeudy falling this far is a bit of a surprise, but it is facilitated by Denver’s thirst for speed (not that Jeudy is slow) and the Jets and Colts being prompted to go elsewhere by addressing more high impact positions. The Bills will happily take advantage by sticking true to their tendencies — general manager Brandon Beane has shown an aggressive mentality on draft day and in targeting Jeudy, the Bills nab the perfect receiver to compliment Josh Allen’s increasingly effective short game. Jeudy is a YAC monster in waiting and will benefit from Allen’s extended play ability as a nice cherry on top."

Lance Zierlein, NFL Media: Tee Higgins, Clemson, WR

"What do you give a big-armed quarterback with spotty accuracy? I suggest a big, downfield wideout with good ball skills and an incredible catch radius."

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Denzel Mims, Baylor, WR

In this scenario, the Bills trade with Detroit and move to No. 26.

"The Bills can afford to accumulate more picks by moving back in the draft with how deep this receiving class is. Mims' highlight-reel catch ability and physicality in contested situations is something the Bills do not have currently. His 20 contested catches in 2019 were the second most in college football."