BECKER - Norman J. February 1, 2020, age 74. Beloved son of the late Stephanie (nee Machajewski) and Irving Becker; dear brother of Elaine (Ronald) Lechner, the late Irving (Elayne) Becker and Robert (Jean) Becker; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster - Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, Depew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. John XXIII Parish, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.