BECKER, Cheryl Ann "Able"

Age 60, of Sardinia, NY died January 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held February 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 314 Chestnut St., Port Allegany, PA 16743. Shared condolences may be offered online at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.