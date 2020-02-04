BARONE, Salvadore N. "Murph"

February 3, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Loving father of Lynn (Randy) Wilcox, Steven Barone and Randy Law; loving companion of the late Marlene Law; brother of the late Charles (Rose), Josephine, Frances, Frank (Anna), Carmello (Carmella), John (Jean) Barone, Angeline (Frank) Faraci, and Effie (Frank) Cecala; also survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Friends may call Wednesday, from 10AM to 1:30PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, where Services will follow at 1:30PM. "Murph" was a WWII Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Manchester.