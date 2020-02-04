Bad news for Dunkin' fans in NT

Dunkin' fans in North Tonawanda have held vigil ever since its Meadow Drive store was closed by a fire nearly two years ago.

After promising to rebuild a bigger and better store to replace that location, Dunkin' has finally confirmed it will not reopen.

"The franchisee has informed us that the Dunkin’ restaurant located at Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda will no longer reopen after it was destroyed by the fire," the company said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and hope our guests will continue to visit our other Dunkin’ area locations."

In 2018, Dunkin' had said the store would get a major overhaul under a new modern design concept, complete with cold brew taps and digital kiosks.

Last year, the city issued a permit to remodel, but work never started.

The restaurant's landlord had been repeatedly assured the Dunkin' would be rebuilt, according to Integrated Properties, the Massachusetts-based company that owns the Mid-City Plaza. But the franchisee became harder to track down last spring, and communication became sporadic, Integrated Properties said.

"It was extremely disappointing to have them take off on us. We were eager to see this new Dunkins concept through," said Thomas Prendergast, asset manager at Integrated Properties.