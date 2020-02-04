Awaiting the rating and other leftover TV notes from the Super Bowl

It likely will be another day or so before WUTV finds out from Nielsen what the local rating for Sunday’s Super Bowl was between the victorious Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The ratings in Buffalo are now delayed by more than a day.

Fox reported Monday that the game had a 41.6 rating and 148.5 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LIV and it drew an average audience of 99.9 million on the Fox broadcast network.

That was up 1% over the 2019 Super Bowl and the highest-rated Super Bowl since 2015. The average audience made it the 10th most-watched Super Bowl ever, the 11th most-watched U.S. telecast ever and the fourth most-watched program in Fox history.

Kansas City had a 55.7 rating and San Francisco a 48.6 rating. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Buffalo rating was close to Kansas City’s and higher than San Francisco’s considering the weather and local interest in the Chiefs.

The halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira drew 104.1 million average viewers on the Fox broadcast network and Fox Deportes combined.

After further review

I had a couple of more thoughts about the Super Bowl coverage that escaped me on deadline.

• I like the enthusiasm that play-by-play man Joe Buck brings when calling big plays. That and his voice are his best assets.

• Another disappointing thing about analyst Troy Aikman and Buck was how humorless they made the broadcast. It is supposed to be more fun to listen to the big game. CBS’ Tony Romo and play-by-play man Jim Nantz have more fun together and they haven’t worked together as long as Buck and Aikman.

• Buck tried to have a little fun when he said the comeback Chiefs had the 49ers right where they wanted them when they trailed by 10 points, but Aikman didn’t go along with the light comment and responded with a serious comment.

• I was surprised that a highlight of disgraced Buffalo Bill O.J. Simpson was shown during the opening ceremony of the top 100 players in the NFL’s history. Bruce Smith was the only former Bill to both make the list and be in the ceremony.

• I was busy taking notes during breaks and didn’t see many of the commercials, but I heard them. And the thing that I loved about them was how often they used music of my teenage years from the Rolling Stones and the Four Tops to make me feel nostalgic.

• Finally, since I gave so much attention to WUTV’s frequent picture problems this season, give it up for General Manager Nick Magnini. He made good on his guarantee that there would be no picture freeze during the game.

According to my readers, Magnini’s next quest should be to fix the picture problems that occur on sister station WNYO.

