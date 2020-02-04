A brand change for Buffalo's public broadcasting stations embraces Canada

Local public broadcasting television station WNED-TV and local public radio station WBFO are now being rebranded as Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

In a release, the local public broadcaster said the name change is “part of a comprehensive rebranding of the public media broadcasting organization and its three television stations, three radio stations and digital media platforms.

“The new name for the organization better reflects what it is and where it broadcasts. Buffalo Toronto Public Media includes the area’s PBS station, PBS KIDS, Create, the area’s NPR radio station, a classical and a jazz radio station that broadcast in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

“Our members, viewers, and listeners know the stations they love, but they don’t always know that they’re all part of the same organization,” said Donald K. Boswell, president and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, in the release. “WNED | WBFO also didn’t describe who we are. Buffalo Toronto Public Media does. We are public media serving both sides of the border.”

The stations get considerable viewership – and more importantly – financial support from the much larger Southern Ontario population.

According to local public broadcasting officials, 66 percent of television viewers and 66 percent of membership revenue comes from Canada.

The Canadian radio listenership is minimal, they added.