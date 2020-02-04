Share this article

print logo

$4.5 million settlement provides victim opportunity to move on

Published |Updated

A Buffalo man who won a $4.5 million settlement agreement over a 2012 police shooting was left with permanent pain, depression and paralysis, but he is grateful for the opportunity the settlement provides him to move on.

Wilson Morales was 17 years old when two Buffalo police officers fired shots into his vehicle during a traffic stop, paralyzing Morales from the chest down.

The settlement proceeds will help Morales receive therapy, home modifications, transportation and other new opportunities in life, according to a statement released by Morales' lawyers.

Morales was represented by Jonathan M. Gorski, Sean E. Cooney and Marc C. Panepinto of Dolce Panepinto.

The Buffalo Common Council approved the $4.5 million settlement at Tuesday's meeting, though Cooney said the city refused to admit wrongdoing.

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment