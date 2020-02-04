$4.5 million settlement provides victim opportunity to move on

A Buffalo man who won a $4.5 million settlement agreement over a 2012 police shooting was left with permanent pain, depression and paralysis, but he is grateful for the opportunity the settlement provides him to move on.

Wilson Morales was 17 years old when two Buffalo police officers fired shots into his vehicle during a traffic stop, paralyzing Morales from the chest down.

The settlement proceeds will help Morales receive therapy, home modifications, transportation and other new opportunities in life, according to a statement released by Morales' lawyers.

Morales was represented by Jonathan M. Gorski, Sean E. Cooney and Marc C. Panepinto of Dolce Panepinto.

The Buffalo Common Council approved the $4.5 million settlement at Tuesday's meeting, though Cooney said the city refused to admit wrongdoing.