3 can't-miss shows: Rhett Miller, Taking Meds, Michigan Rattlers

Rhett Miller, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $31.

Rootsy singer-songwriter Rhett Miller will be back in town, this time performing in the 9th Ward at Babeville.

The Austin-bred leader of alternative country heavyweights the Old 97s, Miller continues to spend time on the road as he supports his well-received 2018 effort "The Messenger," his latest entry in a growing solo catalog. A much less rowdier affair than his output with his long-running band, the twangy collection of weighty indie-pop is driven by hooks and swagger that recalls some of his best solo work including 2002's catchy "The Instigator."

Musical support will be by fellow Texan Salim Nourallah. The Dallas music fixture's most recent effort, the psychy, yet mellow "Somewhere South of Sane," was shared in 2018 and should appeal to fans of Scott McCaughey's work in the Minus 5.

Soulful Rochester songwriter TRIPI also will perform.

Taking Meds, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $10.

Rochester indiemo outfit Taking Meds, featuring members of Such Gold, will be back in Buffalo to headline a loaded bill at Mohawk Place.

Last seen locally this past summer breaking in new songs to the group's eager sister city fan base, one can expect another healthy dose of fresh material as Taking Meds continues to tour in support of "I Hate Me," the follow-up to 2016's excellently titled debut offering "My Life as a Bro."

Fusing attitude-heavy throwback emo with both pop-punk and math-rock vibes, the intense record recalls the likes of the Dismemberment Plan, Oso Oso and Buffalo's own Del Paxton.

Pittsburgh emo revivalists short fictions also will be performing. Local support will be provided by Ghostpool, Worse Things and closure.

Michigan Rattlers, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa), $15.

Country-rock outfit Michigan Rattlers will settle in for a gig at downtown's Rec Room. The Midwest band has been receiving a fair share of buzz since Rolling Stone tabbed it as a country band to watch back in 2016, enough to land the young group a couple of hand-picked opening gigs for hometown hero Bob Seger.

In 2018, Michigan Rattlers shared its first full-length effort, the earnest and well-received "Evergreen." The collection of heavy-hearted Americana recalls the likes of alt-country favorites Sons Volt and Whiskeytown and even the solo work of local roots-rocker Roger Bryan.

On tour with Michigan Rattlers and opening the show will be Denver singer-songwriter Brent Cowles. The blues-pop artist's latest single, the boisterous "High to Low," dropped last fall.

Local support will be provided by old-timey folk group Rust Belt Brigade.