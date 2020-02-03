Vote for the Prep Talk Male Athlete of the Week (Feb. 3)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Tyler Hind, Randolph, basketball — Averaged 25.3 points in three victories and set Western New York record with his 344th made 3-pointer.

• Brock Johnson, Falconer, wrestling — Went 3-0 at 195 pounds with all three victories by pinfall to help Golden Falcons win Division II title at NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Championships.

• Josh Peron, Frontier, track — Broke his own school record in the 300 meters with winning time of 34.83 seconds and also finished first in the 600 (1:20.84) during Section VI Groundhog Classic at Houghton College. Part of Falcons’ 4x800 relay team that set Section VI record (7:56.05) the week prior.

• Max Richter, Lancaster, hockey — Scored a hat trick in win against Canisius that clinched top seed in WNY Federation playoffs for Legends. Tied for fifth in the Fed with 30 points this season.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.