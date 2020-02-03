Vote for the Prep Talk Female Athlete of the Week (Feb. 3)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Abigail Blair, Grand Island, hockey — Tallied three goals and three assists in two playoff victories putting Kenmore/Grand Island in Section VI final. Moved into top 15 all-time in WNYGVIHF with 94 points.

• Dani Haskell, Franklinville, basketball — Averaged 35 points in two victories extending Panthers' winning streak to 10 games and became Western New York’s all-time leading scorer with 2,949 points (and counting).

• Morgan Morehouse, O’Hara, bowling — Selected as All-Catholic MVP after leading Hawks to Monsignor Martin team title.

• Leah Pasqualetti, Orchard Park, track and field — Set a state high school record by pole vaulting 14 feet, 3 inches during the Section VI Groundhog Classic at Houghton College. Also finished third in the 55 meters with time of 7.33 seconds.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.