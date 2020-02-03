Vehicle breaks down, Hamburg driver faces multiple charges

A Hamburg man whose vehicle was nearly three years overdue for inspection faces multiple charges after the vehicle broke down Sunday in the driving lane on the crest of a hill on Genesee Road in the Town of Arcade, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, Harlan Locking, 47, had a valid inspection sticker on his windshield, but deputies discovered that the vehicle’s inspection actually expired on April 1, 2017.

The Sheriff’s Office said that further investigation showed that Locking’s driver’s license had been revoked due to previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. Deputies said that Locking’s vehicle was supposed to have an interlock device, but didn’t.

He was charged with second-degree unauthorized operation, an interlock restriction violation, displaying forged inspection and other traffic infractions.

Locking was released pending an appearance Wednesday in Arcade Town Court.

His vehicle was towed away.