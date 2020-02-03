Troopers say dump truck driver was too intoxicated to finish field sobriety tests

A Medina man who was allegedly so drunk he couldn’t complete field sobriety tests has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated, State Police in Machias reported.

Stephen D. Tagg, 41, was arrested for aggravated DWI in a commercial vehicle, after he was taken to the Machias station and registered 0.31 percent blood alcohol content in a chemical breath test, nearly four times the legal limit, troopers said.

According to the report, Tagg was taken into custody after officers found a 10-wheel dump truck off the highway when they were called to Martin Road in the Town of Machias on Thursday in response to a report of an erratic driver.

Tagg was released pending an appearance in Machias Town Court later this month.