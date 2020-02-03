This Week in Buffalo: Fancy cars and a KISS goodbye

Dreams of speed, style and luxury make the annual auto show an alluring event. Last year brought a $200,000 Lamborghini to the convention center, while a beastly Humvee will be on display this year.

With four days and a charity preview gala, there's no shortage of opportunity. Read Matt Glynn's five things to know about the auto show.

Buffalo Auto Show opens, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 in Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.). Tickets are $8 in advance. Event runs through Sunday.

After the glamorous Auto Show preview party tickles fancies, the main event rolls forward for the first of four days on Thursday, with a Heels and Wheels ladies night. A $10 donation to Susan G. Komen and Oishei Children's Hospital allows access to some cool mini-stations.

Wander the convention center to see 2020 vehicle releases – more "what's here" than "what's coming" – and gawk at the Humvee posing at the main entrance.

• • •

KISS, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 in KeyBank Center. Tickets range from $65 to $245.50.

Is this really KISS' farewell? Given their frequent farewell tours over the past decade, it's hard to say with any certainty, but you can never be too safe when it comes to Gene Simmons. (If you're curious, here's the set list from the first tour stop, in New Hampshire).

And hey, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is along for the "End of the Road Tour" ride with KISS; Rolling Stone elaborated on his support for the main act.

• • •

Cooperation Buffalo's Cooperative Game Night, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Gather & Game (212 Grant St.). Free to attend, open to public.

Cooperatives are growing slowly but surely in Buffalo, and Cooperation Buffalo is here to make sure that trend doesn't go away. Get involved with the community organization with this free game night at Gather & Game, featuring Co-opoly, Rise Up and Space Cats Fight Fascism.

• • •

Hero Night with Superhero Alliance at Lumagination, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.). Active military, veterans and first responders all get in free on this night only. Cost is $15.50 for adults, but discounts for students and kids.

Lumagination is a family delight, with captivating, vibrant lights, crazy cacti and a dotting of precious minerals – such as amethyst and quartz – throughout the museum.

Toss in the characters from the magnanimous Superhero Alliance, and you've got a winter spectacular for kids.

• • •

Joey's Place 3-year anniversary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1122 Hertel Ave. Free to attend.

Credit Joey's, a small, family-owned restaurant for persevering in a quieter section of Hertel (and least compared to the stretch between Colvin and Parkside). News contributor Michael Farrell called the bar-restaurant "cozy and classic" in his 2017 feature, shortly after opening.

Food and drink specials, a complimentary buffet and live music by Gary Quatrani highlight the milestone celebration.

SOLD OUT: Nghtmre in Town Ballroom – the MNM Presents EDM show has been promoted extensively, and some ticket-buyers are looking to sell on the Facebook event page.



• • •

Black History Month underway

Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Burchfield Penney (1300 Elmwood Ave.). Free.

Flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaq has spent three decades sharing the peaks of jazz history and its cultural significance with college students through his spoken word and musical combination.

Performing Arts' Black History program, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at 450 Masten Ave. Admission is $3.

Buffalo high school students will pay tribute to great African American storytellers, including the late Toni Morrison, through an exhibition – including art at 6 p.m. followed by music, spoken word, dance and film at 7 – for Black History Month.

• • •

Theater stages

"Swan Lake," Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Shea's Buffalo (646 Main St.). Tickets are $35 to $55.

Few things say "romantic intrigue" more than "swan maiden." Many of Ukraine's top dancers will visit Buffalo to tell the love story of enchanting "Swan Lake" to the music of Tchaikovsky.

Two local 4-star plays about to close after this weekend:

• "The Antipodes": Broadway actor Sean Cullen's run for Buffalo's Road Less Traveled nears an end, but this production is dynamite, Anthony Chase wrote.

• "Miss Nelson Is Missing": The students in Room 207 are frighteningly good at misbehaving, much to Miss Nelson's chagrin. Theater of Youth's musical astounds, Randy Schiff wrote.

