Rolling Stones could be rolling through Buffalo this summer

A billboard on the I-190 south heading out of downtown Buffalo appears to suggest that the Rolling Stones might be planning a Buffalo stop in the not too distant future.

Sporting the classic Stones tongue-and-lips logo, and alternately emblazoned with the hints "Let's Spend the Night Together," "Emotional Rescue" and "Get What You Need," matched similar billboards in Charlotte, N.C., Tampa Bay, Fla., Louisville, Ky., and Austin, Texas, among others.

Around noon on Monday, the Rolling Stones' official Twitter shared a graphic of the band's logo floating in the sky above a moving train, with the words "Feeling restless" atop them.

Feeling restless pic.twitter.com/Zh0RWqySqW — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 3, 2020

The band mounted a similar tease campaign the last time they came through town, for a July 2015 stop at what is now known as New Era Field.

No official information from promoters or anyone associated with venues for the (still potential) show has been made available, though that has not stopped many from speculating on social media.