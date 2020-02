ROGALSKI, Cora M.

ROGALSKI - Cora M. Age 97, of Fredonia, NY, died January 30, 2020 at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass which will be celebrated Tuesday, February 4, at 10 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 42 Orchard St., Fredonia. Arrangements are by the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, Dunkirk, NY.