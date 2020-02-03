Lothlorien Therapeutic Riding Center affiliates with People Inc.

Lothlorien Therapeutic Riding Center, which provides horseback riding opportunities for those with cognitive, physical, emotional and learning disabilities, is now an affiliate of People Inc., the region's largest health and human services agency.

The affiliation will expand the reach and mission of Lothlorien, which will continue to serve with trained volunteer instructors, according to the agencies. The affiliation also will provide cost benefits by combining office operations such as administration, finance and human resources.

“This affiliation is very exciting for all of us at Lothlorien. This is an opportunity for us to honor the history created by the Lothlorien leadership, while developing new services and reaching more people,” said Maggie Keller, Lothlorien executive director.

The nonprofit Lothlorien was established in 1983. Its 10-acre Aurora facility has 200 volunteers and two staff members, and last year it served more than 700. People Inc., with nearly 4,000 employees, provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, special needs, their families and older adults.