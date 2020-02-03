Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 3, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Gertrude Stein, born on this date in 1874, “We are always the same age inside.”

• • •

IDEAS TO SHARE – “What Is Community Wellness?” is the topic of a panel discussion at the free lunchtime IMAGINE speaker series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. Speaking will be Deputy Erie County Executive Maria Whyte, Phil Haberstro of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and Peter Cummings, founder of Restore Medical Fitness. The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video about creative thinking.

A panel discussion on “Women in Politics: Making a Difference in 2020” will be featured at the Wednesday dinner meeting of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of NYS Women Inc. Panelists include Diana Cihak, founder of WEPac (WomenElect) and Karen King, executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women. Cost is $35 members, $40 guests. To register, visit bncwomeninc.org.

• • •

OFF AND RUNNING – Advance reviews are enthusiastic for author Gabriel Bump and his debut novel, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong,” which he will launch with a reading and talk on its date of publication at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Cinema at Hallwalls, 341 Delaware Ave. The program is hosted by Talking Leaves Books and the University at Buffalo’s Exhibit X Series.

It also will mark the start of a nationwide book tour for Bump, a native of Chicago’s South Side who came to Buffalo after earning a master’s degree in fiction from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. When he returns, he is scheduled to lead writing workshops in April at the Just Buffalo Writing Center.

• • •

TAP INTO THE SUN – Find out how to become part of a New York State Community Solar Farm, even if you’re not a homeowner, at a forum hosted by Sierra Club Niagara Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Crane Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. Solar experts will be on hand to answer questions. For more info, email NiagaraSierra@gmail.com.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Music by Gerry and Andrea will be featured at the next meeting of the Beechwood Service Guild at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

• • •

REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1970 from Lafayette High School in Buffalo will hold its 50th reunion on Aug. 8 and organizers need contact information from classmates. Email abrahamsdeborah4@gmail.com or call Carol Brocato McBride at 875-1021.

• • •

