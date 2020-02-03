Police looking for woman who abandoned infant at Niagara Falls casino hotel

Police and Child Protective Services are investigating after a 10-month-old boy apparently was abandoned inside an ice machine room at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino on Friday morning.

Guests alerted hotel officials to a crying baby on the 18th floor of the Sixth Street hotel around 10:45 a.m., and a housekeeper found the infant, according to reports on the incident. A review of surveillance video cameras in the area showed a woman carrying the baby, who was strapped inside a car seat, to the room. The surveillance shows her retrieving another child and leaving the facility.

Police said the room was "comped" to a local woman on Wednesday, who later added another person to the room agreement. Guests reported hearing a young child crying inside the room earlier in the day, police said.

Police tentatively identified the suspect via her Facebook page. They were seeking her for questioning.

Child Protective Services took custody of the infant.